This first game in the Intuit Dome between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers was highlighted by Kevin Durant's heroic game-tying shot. Following Devin Booker fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter, Durant was tasked with putting the team on his back. As he usually does, he stepped up to the challenge.

Down by two with 30 seconds remaining, Durant dribbled right on Clippers forward Amir Coffey, spun back around, stepped back towards the free throw line, and knocked down the shot. Clippers guard James Harden contested the shot as well while the Suns forward attempted the shot. He fell on his backside as the shot went in and kept his poise.

Kevin Durant really hit this fall-away jumper over TWO Clippers defenders to tie the game and send it to OT last night 👀



Eventually, Harden had a chance to tie the game but came up short and sent it to overtime. The Suns skated by with the 116-113 victory. Durant put up 25 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block while making eight of his 17 shots. While it was a rough shooting night, especially from the free throw line, he made the shot when it mattered most.

For the Slim Reaper, this isn't the first instance of him drilling a game-tying or game-winning shot for Phoenix. Most notably, he iced the Chicago Bulls last season with a similar shot. Although he didn't fade away like in the Clippers game, he double-clutched his shot over two defenders and it went in.

Kevin Durant can consistently hit game-winners for the Suns

Everyone has seen it through his entire career. Durant has ice in his veins and is one of the top closers in the league. Booker was fouled out, so more responsibility shifted to Durant. Although it's not ideal to have every game be a nail-biter, Phoenix has someone with the clutch gene on their team. Also, the blend of Bradley Beal, Booker, and Durant forces a defense to pick and choose who they want with the ball in the game's final minutes.

Beal and Booker both caught fire but Durant has been in this position countless times. Even in his age-36 season, Durant is performing like one of the best players in the league. It's only a one-game sample size but Phoenix has found who they can go to. If the Big 3 is in for the final minutes, it might pose more questions of who will take the last shot. Regardless, Durant's game has aged like wine and will likely continue doing so.

The Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. They don't hope for a close game like Wednesday, but if they do, they have Durant to finish the job.