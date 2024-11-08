Before the Phoenix Suns look to face the Dallas Mavericks Friday night in the quest to win seven straight games, star Kevin Durant would look at his opponent's main two players in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. As the matchup is highly anticipated to see the two powerful teams, the Suns still await the status of Bradley Beal, who has been on the injury report.

Suns' Kevin Durant on the flawless game of Kyrie Irving

Durant has an obvious connection with Irving as the two were teammates on the Brooklyn Nets from 2019 to 2023, where there were massive expectations to win championships, which they couldn't accomplish. Before the former teammates face off once again, Durant had nothing but kind words for Irving, calling him a “master level player,” according to Landon Buford.

“I always thought Kyrie was a master level player. It's been like that for me, the last 10 years,” Durant said. “I feel like, he probably won't ever say this, he's such a humble player, humble person, I just think he's a complete player, I feel like there's no weaknesses or no holes in his game, physically or mentally, I feel like this approach to the game is perfect for what you need as a team. I just think he just keeps showing up every day, keep adding to his greatness, his legacy and he's going to help out the Mavs as much as he can.”

Expand Tweet

Suns' Kevin Durant on Luka Doncic's development

The Suns beat the Miami Heat on Wednesday, giving them an immense amount of momentum heading into the contest against the Mavericks, who made the NBA Finals last season but fell to the Boston Celtics in five games. Durant would also talk about the development of the game of star Luka Doncic as he continues to be one of the best players in the league.

“Yeah, I feel like when he first came to the league, he was more threes and layups, but I think he's expanding his game, scoring all over the floor,” Durant said. “Inside the three point, inside the paint, and his range is deep too from three. I think he’s made himself a complete player offensively, where you can't limit him in anything and can't force him in anyway. He can do anything he wants.”

Expand Tweet

With the Mavericks having added Klay Thompson to their roster, they look to get back to the promised land, but the Suns are no doubt hungry, as they disappointed in the postseason earlier this year by getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Phoenix is 7-1 which puts them at the top of the Western Conference, as Dallas is 5-3.