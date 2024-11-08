ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will meet for the second time this season after both teams got out to hot starts. The Suns won the first matchup at home, 114-102. The Mavericks own a 4-2 record at home, as they've had a busy schedule at American Airlines Center before heading out on a road trip. The Suns are undefeated at home, so they must prove themselves on the road in this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Mavericks prediction and pick.

Here are the Nets-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Mavericks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Dallas Mavericks: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -155

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns have been on a torrid pace to start the season, using a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game as a springboard to a six-game winning streak. It's integral to note that the Suns have been favorites in every game except one this season, so the more manageable schedule could be a reason for the stellar record. However, it certainly helps that the Suns finally get some depth scoring off their bench. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lead the team with 27.8 and 24.4 points per game, but Bradley Beal, Royce O'Neale, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and Tyus Jones all average nine or more points per game.

The Mavericks have some players on their injury report, which could cause problems for them in this game. Dallas has PJ Washington, Dereck Lively, and Maxi Kleber with day-to-day injuries. Their bench depth takes a massive hit with these players out, and with the Sun's new and improved depth, it could be a long day for the Mavericks.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks started the year on fire, winning three of their first four games. Their only loss came on the road to the Suns. Dallas will look to avenge that loss when they get the home-court advantage in this matchup. However, things haven't gone as smoothly after the beginning of the season, as the Mavericks have alternated losses, including against the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers when they were favorites. After this meeting with the Suns, the schedule won't get any easier for the Mavericks. They embark on a road trip, which includes the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks' defense has been performing well this season and has the correct matchups to stop the Suns. Dallas is fourth in the NBA with a 43.8% field goal percentage allowed and fifth with a 32.2% three-point percentage allowed. The Suns rely on their fifth-best three-point to win games, but the Mavs will make that challenging. The Suns hit 13 of 38 threes in their win over the Mavericks in the earlier matchup this season, but the Mavs' offense let them down.

Final Suns-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The oddsmakers give the Mavericks an edge in this game, and it makes perfect sense why they'll win. However, the Washington and Lively injuries will cause trouble in this game and keep the Suns in contention down the stretch. Dallas may win this tight, but Phoenix's depth edge is too strong to ignore despite all signs pointing to the Mavericks in this game.

Final Suns-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Suns +3 (-110)