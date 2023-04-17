A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant and immediately became a much scarier threat to win the NBA title this season. But at least during the early goings of their series opener in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, Durant seemed to have been cut down to size by Kawhi Leonard and company.

“Kevin Durant failed to score in the 1st quarter despite playing 10:23. It’s the 3rd time in Durant’s playoff career that he’s gone scoreless in a quarter with 10+ minutes played.”

It is no secret that the Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and that remains true even though they are playing without Paul George at the moment. At the same time, Kevin Durant’s icy shooting in the first half of the Clippers game could also just be an effect of the Suns’ long rest. In any case, the Suns will not be discouraged by Durant’s early struggles on the field. They will gladly let him take all the shots he wants to, as he continues to find his rhythm. Plus, Phoenix still has plenty of great options to help Durant, with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton flanking him.

Kevin Durant finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with an average of 29.1 points on 56.0 percent shooting from the field. Even when his shots aren’t falling, he’s good enough to stretch the floor for his teammates and keep the Clippers’ defense honest all the time.