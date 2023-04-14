Every time Kevin Durant leaves an NBA team, he incurs the wrath and criticism of social media, and even analysts. There is the narrative that he cannot win as the unquestionable top guy of a franchise. That started when he famously joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016. But there was still plenty of chatter when he left that dynasty to go to the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving years later.

Durant won consecutive championships with the Dubs from 2017-18 and was arguably at his best. Injuries were the only thing preventing total domination. The closest he came to a ring with the Nets was when he nailed a game-tying jumper against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 postseason- his toe just caught the line otherwise he could have sent the eventual champs home. Instead, his tenure is more known for the circus-like distractions off the court with Irving usually serving as the ringmaster.

Nevertheless, Durant would not change a thing about his decision to leave the Warriors.

“Hell, no, I don’t regret anything I do,” he said, via Bleacher Report’s Francisco Rosa. “I don’t regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player. I feel like I get the most out of myself every time I step on the floor.”

The 2014 MVP was always going to be vilified by a large chunk of fans after he first signed with Golden State. There is little he can do to turn them around. Delivering a title to Brooklyn would have been incontrovertible proof that he can lead a team to the promised land. That onus will again be placed on his shoulders with the Phoenix Suns during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

If that goes awry too, expect Kevin Durant to again accept his decision to jump teams, regret-free.

“So, it’s like regardless of the results and the wins and losses, I can live with that part of it. I would never say anything I do is a failure,” Durant said. “We could lose 82 games in a season, but if I come to work and every rep is done with intention and with force, every rep I can live with.”