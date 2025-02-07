Even with trade speculation in the last 24-48 hours, Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant still has jokes for Kendrick Perkins. While the latter took to ESPN and shared his thoughts about who was the real leader during Durant's early years, he didn't appreciate those comments.

Durant quickly responded on X (formerly Twitter) by saying “I know this may be a reach but this comment is by far the craziest s**t I’ve seen this week.”

That response comes as a shock, considering what's happened with his current team. The Suns were linked to a possible Durant trade with the Golden State Warriors. They offered a sizable package, but Durant turned it down. Following the NBA trade deadline aftermath, the Suns are prepared for a full evaluation of the team after Durant's trade never came to fruition.

Either way, the forward has jokes. But this hasn't been his first online altercation with Perkins. A significant exchange occurred during the 2019-20 season. Perkins called Durant's move to the Warriors one of the weakest in history. The two went back and forth before Durant sealed the deal.

He mentioned this about the Oklahoma City Thunder's run when Perkins and Durant shared the court. “Yeah and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series,” the tweet reads. “U played hard tho champ lol.”

The Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins beef continues

As long as both men are away from each other, the shots will come. Perkins has been relentless on Durant since becoming a host on ESPN. Likewise, Durant hasn't been afraid to fire back at his former teammate. Still, calling yourself the greatest leader on a team with 3 likely Hall of Famers isn't a good look.

James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Durant will likely be inducted at some point. Judging from Perkins's stats, it's safe to say that he won't be in that conversation. Although he might've been more mature than the other 3, there was never an indication that the Thunder was Perkins's team.

Still, Durant's tweet downplays a very dramatic turn of events on Thursday. Even his former general manager, Bob Myers leaked some news on live television. He said that the Memphis Grizzlies made an offer for Durant, but he ultimately turned it down. That's only a handful of teams that inquired about the current Suns star.

Even the Minnesota Timberwolves were rumored to make a last-minute offer for Durant. At the end of the day, it'll be an interesting 32 games for Phoenix. Still, Perkins' comments will continue to percolate as long as there's some negativity surrounding Durant.