The Memphis Grizzlies and their loyal fan base have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season, most of all anticipating the return of franchise star Ja Morant following a season filled with injury bumps along the way. He's been locked-in throughout this offseason and sponsor Nike is expecting Morant's biggest year yet, making sure he's laced in his newest signature model. Fans got a first look at the upcoming “Turbo Green” Nike Ja 3 releasing later this year.

The Nike Ja 3 was officially unveiled just a few weeks ago in a host of social media posts shared by Morant and others with sample pairs in their possession. Featuring an updated and ultra-aggressive design, the Nike Ja 3 is the perfect representation of Morant's upcoming approach to the season.

With numerous pairs already scheduled to release throughout August, this turquoise colorway reminiscent of the Vancouver Grizzlies “Scratch” logo will arrive later in the year. However, we can fully expect Ja Morant to lace these up on the court before then given their perfect match to the Memphis uniforms.

Nike Ja 3 “Turbo Green”

FIRST LOOK: Nike Ja 3 “Turbo Green” 😮‍💨 🗓️ November 5th, 2025

📝 HF2793-300 (MENS)

💰 $125 USD

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/hEXMgS5iRx — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) July 25, 2025



The Ja 3, already featuring a claw marks throughout the construction of the shoe, will combine turquoise and black for this upcoming release. The scratches extend all the way through the translucent midsole, eventually conjoining to form an “A” along side the slanted “J” Nike logo in red. Medial Nike Swooshes are done in red, matching the stitched “TWELVE” inscription along the back heel. All in all, this is one of the better on-court colorways we could see Morant rock this season.

The Nike Ja 3 "Turbo Green" is expected to release November 5, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $125. The shoes will release via Nike SNKRS app and will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing.