The Las Vegas Raiders already swiftly moved on from Christian Wilkins ahead of 2025 preseason. Three more players, however, are on the roster bubble for the first Pete Carroll led Raiders.

Wilkins certainly won't be the last member of the Raiders to part ways ahead of the season. All teams must decide their 53-man regular season roster by Aug. 27. Owner Mark Davis and general manager John Spytek will have to dissect the roster.

But players can earn a spot through an epic month of August. They can turn to the trio of preseason games to show a spot belongs to them.

Here are three veterans who must shine next month to crack the final 53.

Zamir White must step up amid crowded Raiders backfield

Zamir White has started in nine combined games the last two seasons. A 10th starting contest isn't guaranteed.

Ashton Jeanty enters the picture to light a new fire in this backfield. Especially in front of the Al Davis eternal flame inside Allegiant Stadium. But two more veterans place White in a backburner.

Raheem Mostert is a past 1,000-yard back vying for a share of the backfield load. Sincere McCormick returns too after winning over the Raiders late.

White now appears as a back just aiming to latch on as the fourth RB at this stage. Chris Collier and Dylan Laube are gunning for a spot on the 53 as well.

White once gashed the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day with 145 yards in the 2023 road upset win. He hasn't scaled past 50 yards in a game since then. He'll need the games against Seattle, San Francisco and Arizona to show he's worth saving.

Raiders OL losing ground in room

Dylan Parham enters the most heated battle on offense. He's vying for one of the guard spots. And maintaining a stay in Vegas.

Parham landed to Vegas in round three of the 2022 NFL Draft. He jumped on draft boards for blazing his 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds.

But he lost his starting right guard spot to Jordan Meredith late in 2024 following an injury. Parham also surrendered five sacks his side per Pro Football Focus — tied for second-most among the Raiders trenches.

He's not only trying to hold off Meredith. But Super Bowl winner Alex Cappa is here too. Cappa already has Tampa Bay Buccaneers ties with Spytek and co-owner Tom Brady — the latter he blocked for in that 2020 season. Dominating in pass blocking is a must for Parham during August.

Raiders CB facing last possible fighting chance

Cornerback rises as a fatal flaw the Raiders must address. One veteran earns a shot to finally breakthrough — or face an Aug. 27 exit.

Kyu Blu Kelly is back after his roster elevation on Dec. 2024. But the Silver and Black represent his fifth NFL employer.

Kelly once arrived to the league as a fifth round find in 2023. He drew praise for boasting size, length and for being the son of Super Bowl winner Brian Kelly (played for Bucs' 2002 team). The younger Kelly came in seasoned too with extensive action across four seasons at Stanford.

But he struggles with recovery speed. And staying on rosters. A wide open CB room presents one last chance for Kelly to stick around.