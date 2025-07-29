The New York Giants have a chatty new linebacker, and Abdul Carter is raising eyebrows in the preseason. Also, Malik Nabers gave Carter “animal” praise during training camp.

Nabers is fully backing the rookie, according to a post on X by Up & Adams.

Malik Nabers is ALL in on Abdul Carter — and says people are about to find out why soon

“That dude is an animal,” Nabers said. “I don’t really see it until I go home and watch it. When you watch the explosiveness, the ability for him to torque his body, spin his body. I can’t wait for people to actually see it when he’s playing on Sundays.”

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter looking good

Nabers stopped short of bringing other teams into the equation about what Carter will do in the season.

“I’m gonna let everybody see in person what that boy gonna be doing,” Nabers said. “(Brian) Burns is watching him. And Burns is like, bro, that kid is special.

“A lot of guys got one specific move that they do at the d-line. He got an arsenal in his package. I can’t wait until he unleashes it.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Carter’s instincts are top of the line, according to nypost.com.

“Until they get here, and you kind of see them move around and ultimately see how they handle it mentally, [you don’t know], ‘Can they pick it up? Do they have the instincts to do it?’ ” Daboll said. “He certainly has very, very good instincts as a football player.

“Some players do exactly what’s on the paper: ‘I run 12 yards, I stop, I turn.’ And then you have other players that are very instinctive players. ‘If I run to 12 yards and turn here, I’m going to be covered. Or if I do this, it’s not.’ He’s a little bit of a ‘see ball, get ball’ kind of guy.”

Carter said he looks at pass rushing differently.

“I feel like pass rush is a science,” Carter said. “It’s like you’re playing basketball: Dribbling the ball, setting your moves up, setting up your counter. I have my own little style that I play like. Whatever I’m going to do, I’m going to make sure I do my job first, but just within the play.”