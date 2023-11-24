Kevin Durant shockingly added to Suns' injury report for NBA In-Season Tournament game vs. Grizzlies

Kevin Durant has been added to the Suns' injury report ahead of their in-season tournament matchup against the Grizzlies.

The Phoenix Suns have won their last five games to overcome a slow start to the 2023-24 season and bump their record to 9-6 overall. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been fantastic together and while Bradley Beal is still recovering from some back issues, Phoenix is trending up in the Western Conference. Looking to keep their hopes alive for the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Suns will need to pick up a victory on Friday over the Memphis Grizzlies to have any chance of earning a wild card. However, they may have to do with without Durant after the superstar forward was added to the Suns' injury report. This has led many to ask the question of: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Kevin Durant's injury status vs. Grizzlies

Believe it or not, Kevin Durant has not missed a single game yet during the 2023-24 season due to injury. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have both dealt with some injuries early on in the season, but Durant has remained a constant in the Suns' starting lineup, leading the way for them on the offensive end of the floor. On the road for Friday's in-season tournament game, the Suns could potentially be without Durant due to what the team is calling right foot soreness.

While this injury designation has come out of the blue, Suns fans don't really have much to worry about. Durant did not suffer an injury in the team's previous game against the Golden State Warriors and unlike Booker and Beal, KD has not been dealing with any nagging pain. This could simply be a case of the Suns facing the last-place team in the Western Conference and wanting to get their superstar the day off after Thanksgiving.

The Grizzlies are struggling at 3-11 on the season and they have not put up much of a fight in recent games. Seeing as their best scorer in Desmond Bane is currently listed as questionable for this matchup as well, now may just be the best time for Memphis to get Durant some extra rest.

In a total of 15 games this season, Durant has been fantastic, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and a league-high 52.2 percent from three-point range. What's crazy to think about is that since the 13-time All-Star joined Phoenix last season, he has shot 52.8 percent from deep.

If Durant is a no-go for Friday's game in Memphis, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, and Nassir Little will all see their roles increase alongside Booker.

So, when it comes to the question of if Kevin Durant is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is yet to be determined.