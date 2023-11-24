The Grizzlies may be without Desmond Bane for Friday's night's in-season tournament game vs. the Suns after appearing on the injury report.

With Ja Morant out, Desmond Bane as assumed the duties of being the leader for the Memphis Grizzlies. Now in his fourth season, Bane has been off to a sensational start after recently signing a five-year, $207 million extension in the offseason. The focal point of the Grizzlies' offense, Bane may wind up being absent for his team's in-season tournament game on Friday night vs. the Phoenix Suns. Currently on the team's injury report with a left foot sprain, Bane's status is very much in doubt. This has led many to ask the question of: Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Desmond Bane's injury status vs. Suns

Desmond Bane is currently listed as questionable to play in Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Suns due to what the team is calling a left foot sprain.

The Grizzlies currently find themselves 3-11 on the season, their worst start in recent memory. After winning at least 50 games each of the last two seasons, Memphis finds themselves in a very bad spot early on in the 2023-24 season.

Since Ja Morant is currently serving a 25-game suspension to begin the year, Bane has been the one to step up and carry the burden of being the Grizzlies main playmaker and scorer. Playing in all 14 games this season, Bane has averaged a career-high 27.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range. His 34.1 minutes per game average is the highest of his career.

While Bane has yet to miss a game this season, his status for Friday night definitely appears to be in doubt after surprisingly popping up on the team's injury report. The Grizzlies have not said much about Bane's injury, but he did land awkwardly in their last game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night and grabbed at his left foot/ankle. This is likely when the injury occurred.

Should Bane be unable to go, the Grizzlies will be left even thinner than they already are in their backcourt, as Morant is not available and veteran point guard Marcus Smart is currently sidelined as well due to a left foot sprain. It is worth noting that Memphis is also without Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman, and Jake LaRavia due to injuries.

Without Bane, the Grizzlies would have to turn to Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Ziaire Williams as their three focal points. Desperately needing to pick up a win, especially against a team like Phoenix, the last thing the Grizzlies need at this time is Bane missing his first game of the season.

So, when it comes to the question of if Desmond Bane is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is still very much up in the air.