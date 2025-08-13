The Indiana Fever came incredibly close to an epic comeback win on Tuesday night. Indiana lost 81-80 against against Dallas on a night where both teams went on big runs. The outcome of the game was marred by a handful of controversial calls by referees.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham posted a cheeky response on social media after one of those controversial fouls on Tuesday night.

“I didn't mean to say the Lords name in vain BUT…” Cunningham posted in response to a clip of the controversial foul.

The foul in question occurred during the second quarter. Cunningham was tied up with Wings guard Paige Bueckers while the Wings had the ball.

Bueckers appeared to push Cunningham away from her, which Cunningham assumed was a foul. Instead, a foul was called on Cunningham herself.

Cunningham could be heard saying “goddammit” on the broadcast after the call was confirmed. Fever coach Stephanie White appeared to think about challenging the call, but ultimately decided against it.

Cunningham was also called for a flagrant foul (reckless close-out) against Bueckers during the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the ending of the game was also significantly impacted by another controversial call.

Li Yueru and Aliyah Boston got tied up under the basket with under three minutes left to play. Boston was called for a defensive foul, despite video evidence that Yueru had Boston's arm pinned to her side.

The call stood after review and resulted in a three-point play for Yueru. It ultimately became the difference in a one-point loss for the Fever.

Fever's Stephanie White rips referees for “double standard” after Wings loss

Stephanie White was not pleased with referees after the game.

White rips the WNBA officials during her postgame comments.

“There's a double standard there, certainly. But, you know, if it's going to be physical, and you're going to allow us to be physical, then allow both teams to be physical. If you're going to call the holds, and you're going to call the chucks, then call it both ways. So, I mean, I think that we've been pretty consistent in what we're asking for, and I didn't feel like it was consistent,” White said per IndyStar's Chloe Peterson.

The Fever's head coach cited Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston as two players who often get calls against them. Or who are fouled and do not get a call.

“I think Kelsey Mitchell, number one, is held or chucked on every freaking possession and never gets a call off the ball,” claimed White, who also said Aliyah Boston “is the worst officiated post player in the league.”

The Fever can get back on track on Friday when they take on the Mystics.