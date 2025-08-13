Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is entering his second season with lofty expectations from head coach Sean Payton. During a recent interview with Yahoo, Payton said he believes Nix can become one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL within the next two years and described him as a future superstar.

When Nix joined Kay Adams on Up and Adams, he addressed those bold comments.

“Listen, I have a coach that believes in us as players and to put that stuff out there,” Nix said. “The good thing about our team is, and I’ve already said it before, but we’re going to have guys that are going to continue to show up and work. They’re not going to let the noise and distractions get to them. They’re excited to get out there.”

Nix made it clear that the team echoes Payton's ultimate goal to reach the Super Bowl. He said that Denver’s players do not need to constantly talk about it because their preparation shows it.

“You never know. We could go out there and have a great season. We could go out there and have to learn a lot. But we are definitely going to be trying,” Nix said.

Bo Nix is impressing his Broncos teammates and coaches

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton praised Nix’s maturity and football IQ, saying the young quarterback has already shown leadership in the huddle and during sideline adjustments.

“It’s just those little things for a guy going into his second year,” Sutton said. “For him to have that awareness, man, it’s been amazing to pick his brain on certain things.”

Denver went 10-7 last season and reached the playoffs with Nix as a rookie. The Broncos bolstered their roster in the offseason by adding key defensive players and improving their run game with veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey.

Nix knows that Payton’s praise comes with pressure, especially in an AFC stacked with star quarterbacks. But he is embracing the challenge and the daily grind of training camp.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into this. Each and every day it’s a battle, it’s a grind, and we just want to see the fruits of our labor,” Nix said. “We talk about Super Bowls, we talk about winning culture, I think that helps a lot in being the best that I can be.”