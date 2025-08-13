Milwaukee Bucks veteran Bobby Portis doesn't believe his All-Star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo is leaving anytime soon nor does he see a reason for him to even consider it. While looking ahead to 2025-26, some NBA fans consider Antetokounmpo to be a potential trade candidate. Portis disspelled rumors surrouding Giannis future with the Bucks.

In a recent interview, Portis revealed his close bond with Antetokounmpo while dismissing the notion The Greek Freak would want out, he said, per ESPN Milwaukee.

“Yeah, I talk to Giannis all the time. That’s my teammate,” Portis said. “Giannis bleeds green. That’s all I can say.”

Bobby Portis was genuinely confused as to why fans would think Antetokounmpo would want to leave Milwaukee, considering his he believes his Bucks team can compete for a championship next season.

“I mean, what’s wrong with our team? Why can’t we do it this year? The only thing wrong with us is people being hurt,” Portis said. “We win the championship. 2022 came in and we go down. We lose Game 7 to Boston. 2023, first round, Giannis tries to dunk on K. Love, comes down, hurts his back. We don't have big fella. 2024, Giannis hurts his leg against the Celtics in the regular season and then, doesn't play another game. Then, coming back this year, we haven't been really healthy.

“I don't make excuses but that's just what the tables was for us,” Portis concluded.

Shams Charania's cryptic Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take

Most NBA fans question whether Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's future hangs in the balance due to a recent report. While Antetokounmpo hasn't indicated he's unhappy, one report suggests he may not be fully committed, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving. And so, he's continuing to evaluate his future,” Charania said. “I reported it in mid-May that he's evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere. And that process is continuing. There's been some very real conversations over the last week or so.

“The constant question that Giannis has, though, is, can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27? He wants to win a second championship,” Charania concluded.

Antetokounmpo is entering the first season of a three-year, $175.3 million deal. He has a player option for the 2027-28 worth $62.7 million.