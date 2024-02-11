Kevin Durant's reaction to his team's dagger was priceless.

The Phoenix Suns lost a heartbreaker to the Golden State Warriors Saturday night. Steph Curry hit a go-ahead three-pointer to seal Golden State's 113-112 victory. Kevin Durant had the best reaction to Curry's last-second dagger.

Kevin Durant and the Suns shook their head at Curry's incredible shot

The Warriors had possession of the ball with 3.3 seconds left on the clock. Bradin Podziemski threw a bounce pass to Steph Curry on the far right side of the court that was nearly intercepted by Bradley Beal. Curry corralled the ball and launched a three that put the Suns out of their misery.

Kevin Durant was amazed by the shot but could not help but smile after his old teammate's clutch display:

Kevin Durant couldn’t help but smile after Steph Curry’s go-ahead three 😅

pic.twitter.com/lsWO1Hcxc7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Durant did nearly everything on the court to keep Phoenix in the game. He finished the night with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks. Moreover, Durant's attention allowed Devin Booker to thrive.

Booker finished 32 points, six assists, and four rebounds after missing the team's previous game against the Utah Jazz. Still, it was not enough to help the Suns past a stubborn Warriors team.

Steph Curry's clutch three was the cherry on top of his impressive performance. The veteran guard contributed 30 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga stepped up with 21 points.

The Warriors got back to the .500 mark with their win, while the Suns fell to 31-22. Phoenix retained their fifth-place Western Conference standing. As the 2023-24 NBA season reaches its midpoint, the Suns look to establish momentum toward a deep playoff run.