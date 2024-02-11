Stephen Curry has ice in his veins.

The Golden State Warriors now have an even .500 record. It was an all-around slugfest between Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns and the Stephen Curry-led squad but the Bay Area worked its magic. Steve Kerr drew up the perfect play to get his star shooter in the perfect position. The rest was then history.

Stephen Curry gave the Warriors their 25th win of the season with a massive game-winner. He got blitzed by multiple Suns defenders, they even managed to get him far away from the three-point line. However, it was to no avail. Curry knocked down the shot with ease from 29 feet out. Fans from all over the world saw their jaw drop and even exclaimed, “STEPH CURRY YOU MADMAN.”

STEPH CURRY FOR THE LEAD 😱pic.twitter.com/f96uQlTDlu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

The Suns still had the opportunity to win but Steve Kerr and Draymond Green prevented the ball from getting to any Suns players.

Mike Breen even made the moment extra special for the Warriors legend, “Stephen Curry and Mike Breen might be the greatest duo in sports history.”

Warriors fans dropped proclamations like, “All hail Stephen Curry our lord,” and, “THE BEST, he is the best to ever play this game, Wardell Stephen CURRY!”

Curry ended the game with a team-high 30 points while knocking down 10 out of his 22 shots. He also surprisingly led the Warriors in rebounding by grabbing nine total boards, with eight of them coming from defense. Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, despite combining for 56 points, will have to stomach their 22nd loss of the season. Hopefully, this propels the Warriors into their title-contending ways.