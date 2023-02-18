Phoenix Suns’ new superstar Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in the NBA today. But even stars like KD had players they looked up to while growing up. Durant revealed which players inspired him when he was younger, per NBA on Twitter.

“There’s a lot of players that inspired me but I think that ’03 class of like ‘Melo (Carmelo Anthony), ‘Bron (LeBron James), D-Wade (Dwyane Wade). I was a freshman in high school when they came so that was a significant time in my life and I looked up to those guys a lot.”

Kevin Durant was then asked about his mindset when he eventually squared off against those players.

“Yeah, I just wanted to compete harder against them,” KD said. “I followed them for so long, I wanted to… gain that respect from ’em. So I felt like I did that.”

Durant is now regarded as one of the best players of the past generation alongside LeBron, Wade, and Anthony. There’s no question that he’s earned their respect since coming into the league.

Kevin Durant was recently traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. KD is expected to make his Suns debut after the All-Star break. Durant and Devin Booker project to be one of the most talented duos in the league. Durant believes his presence will benefit D-Book as the Suns look to make a Western Conference playoff push.

The Suns will be an intriguing team to follow during the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.