Kevin Durant’s highly anticipated Phoenix Suns debut will come on Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Durant expressed his excitement to return to playing basketball following his injury.

“I feel great,” Durant said. “I mean, I’m looking forward to getting this opportunity to play again… I was having fun out there before I got injured. So looking forward to going out there and picking up where I left off. As far as just having fun and just getting lost in the game I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

The Suns immediately became a legitimate Western Conference contender following their trade for Kevin Durant. Some people around the NBA world even consider them to be the favorite in the West, while others still favor teams such as the Denver Nuggets. Nevertheless, there’s no denying the fact that Phoenix will have an opportunity to win a championship with KD, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton leading the charge.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It should be noted that stars sometimes require a significant amount of time to feel comfortable playing alongside one another. Although the potential is there for Phoenix, there’s no guarantee that things will click immediately. Wednesday’s game will provide an opportunity to see how Kevin Durant and Devin Booker fare on the same team.

In the end, Durant should be able to perform well. He’s played on super-teams in the past and understands what it takes for them to be successful. Even the Brooklyn Nets, a team that dealt with no shortage of drama, found success this season up until the Kevin Durant injury and Kyrie Irving trade request.

Durant will look to lead the Suns to victory over the Hornets in his debut with the team on Wednesday.