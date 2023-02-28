The new era of Phoenix Suns basketball is here, finally. New Suns star Kevin Durant will officially make his debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“Kevin Durant plans to make his return to action and his debut for the Phoenix Suns against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.”

This had been the hope after Durant was unable to go last week and missed Sunday’s nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that Giannis Antetokounmpo also missed. That was a potential NBA Finals preview, and it’s too bad that both superstars were out for the game.