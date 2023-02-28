The new era of Phoenix Suns basketball is here, finally. New Suns star Kevin Durant will officially make his debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.
“Kevin Durant plans to make his return to action and his debut for the Phoenix Suns against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.”
This had been the hope after Durant was unable to go last week and missed Sunday’s nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that Giannis Antetokounmpo also missed. That was a potential NBA Finals preview, and it’s too bad that both superstars were out for the game.
After coming over at a wild NBA Trade Deadline, the Suns have been anxiously waiting to see how this new superteam looks on the court. On top of that, the Hornets just lost LaMelo Ball for the season due to a fractured ankle, so the Suns should have no problems on Wednesday night as they try to incorporate their new-look lineup.
Kevin Durant hasn’t played since January 8 against the Miami Heat as he has been nursing this knee injury, and this is a massive addition at the perfect time for the Suns. They currently sit 4th in the Western Conference and are three games back of the Sacramento Kings for the 3rd spot in the West. With the addition of Durant, this should increase their hopes of landing a top seed and finally give everyone a preview of how dangerous this team could be. All eyes will be on the Suns on Wednesday in Charlotte.