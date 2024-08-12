What made the men's Team USA basketball team's run to the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics such an entertaining watch was the fact that generation-defining superstars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were the ones leading the way. Those three have been battling one another for decades on an NBA hardwood, so witnessing them all be on the same side for once was a joy.

Alas, all good things come to an end — Father Time remains undefeated, and the once-in-a-lifetime nature of their superstar team-up for Team USA has them reflecting on their basketball mortality. It is unlikely that a joining of forces between them materializes again; in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, James will be 43 years old while Curry and Durant will be 40 by then.

This realization has Kevin Durant reflecting on his basketball mortality, especially when he looks at the young up-and-comers that are raring to take their place at the top of the league's totem pole.

“As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more,” Durant said in an interview on TV One Rising Fame, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Indeed, Kevin Durant is inching closer and closer towards retirement age. The Phoenix Suns star has been one of the best basketball players in the league for so long that it hasn't looked as though he has aged a day, but there will come a time when he decides to hang it up. Given how fast time flies, it won't be long before Durant's illustrious career comes to a close — so regardless of how one looks at his legacy, they better cherish the quality years he has left on the hardwood.

What will Kevin Durant do once he retires?

Kevin Durant has been playing basketball for so long that his eventual retirement will require a major life transition. The Suns star even acknowledged as much in his soon-to-air interview.

“I honestly don't know what I'll do [after retirement]. I have a lot of different interests; I definitely want to stay in on the game. … But I truly want to hang out and see what happens. … This is gonna be a huge, huge transition. Been at this since I was eight. So I just want to have the time and space and step out of that matrix and figure out who I am as an individual and then step into something and be ready for it,” Durant explained.

If there's anyone who loves the game of basketball the most among those who walk on this planet, Kevin Durant is surely high up there on that list. Durant is the definition of a true hooper, as nothing gives him more joy than giving it his all on the court and competing against players who could look at him straight in the eyes and consider him a peer.

It will be interesting to watch Durant's life once he puts an end to his Hall of Fame career, but for now, he still has a few high-caliber years of basketball left in him as he looks to lead the Suns back to championship contention after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.