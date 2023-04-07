The Phoenix Suns have been red hot as the NBA regular season heads into its final weekend, winning seven straight games to lock up the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, and superstar Kevin Durant says the team is more than ready to succeed in the postseason.

“We have played 80-something games, logged in a thousand minutes of film. If you’re a playoff coach and you don’t know how we’re coming as a team, you’re not prepared for how we’re coming as a team, then I don’t think you should have that job,” Durant said after Thursday night’s 119-115 win over the Denver Nuggets, according to HoopsHype.

The Suns certainly look playoff ready with both Durant and Devin Booker healthy and playing in top form. But for the playoff tested, two-time NBA Champion, it comes down to who wants it the most in a gruelling seven-game series.

“We got so much info and data on who we are as individuals, and who we are as a team, so, it’s no hiding anything at this point…we might draw up a couple new plays that might throw them off before the playoffs, but even after Game 1, you’re going to get figured out,” Durant explained.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So it really comes down to who wants it the most, and just flat out who’s a better team. There isn’t too much scheming and strategy involved around this time.”

The Suns’ first-round opponent is far from set; they could still play any of the LA Lakers, Clippers, Golden State Warriors or New Orleans Pelicans, four teams that are fighting for the final two seeds to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Kevin Durant and the Suns finish the season against the two Los Angeles franchises; they travel to LA to play LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night before welcoming Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers to Footprint Center to end the year on Sunday.

It’s a wild seeding scenario in the Western Conference with very few things set in stone heading into the last two games of the regular season.