The Buffalo Bills have had Super Bowl aspirations for several seasons. While they have been able to dominate the AFC East for each of the last five seasons, they have not been able to get the job done in the postseason. Quarterback Josh Allen ranks with the best quarterbacks in the game, but when it comes to winning the biggest games in the postseason. the Bills have fallen short.

That is the specter that hangs over the head of Allen and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. The one thing that must happen if the Bills are going to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals is that Allen must go into the playoffs fully healthy. If the team is able to protect him for 17 games in the regular season and he has no limitations due to major or minor injuries, the Bills know that Allen is capable of making highlight-film plays that lead his team to victory.

Allen received good news in the still-early phase of training camp when Buffalo right tackle Spencer Brown was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Brown had been sidelined due to a “flare up” of his back, according to Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia.

It's one thing for Brown to rejoin the team as the calendar is about to turn to August, but it's quite another for him to remain healthy throughout the remainder of the summer and then the season. The Bills are certainly hopeful that Brown will be able to start all season without issues, but back issues offer no guarantees that his back will hold up all season.

Bills have a powerful team and remain AFC East favorites

Allen is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Bills are hoping that he can match what he was able to accomplish last year. He completed 307 of 483 passes for 3,731 yard with 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Allen also ran for 531 yards with 12 touchdowns and a 5.2 yards per carry average.

The Bills quarterback is clearly a multi-talented weapon, but he puts himself at risk every time he carries the ball. He is big, strong, fast and powerful, but if running back James Cook can continue to improve after last season's 1,009-yard season, it should help Allen's longevity by taking some of the physical burden off of the quarterback.

McDermott and the Bills' front office knows that even the biggest and most athletic quarterbacks can be vulnerable, and the team would be in a better position if it can protect its best asset.