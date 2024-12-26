Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is no stranger to recognizing greatness, and the case isn't different with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. After defeating the Nuggets 110-100, Durant took the time postgame with ESPN to show his love for the Serbian big man. He called him “Top 10 all-time” after the victory.

It may seem a bit sensational, but Jokic is putting together a Hall-of-Fame resume. He's won an NBA championship and a Finals MVP, in addition to three regular-season MVPs. So far this season, it hasn't gone Denver's way despite him putting up historic numbers. After all, the Nuggets ruined Jokic's 56-point performance in a loss against the Washington Wizards.

On the flip side, Durant has achieved history in his own right. He's the 2014 MVP, back-to-back Finals MVPs, as well as numerous All-NBA selections. His game has evolved graciously despite rupturing his Achilles tendon. Durant even made history with the Suns this season, accomplishing a feat that seven other players haven't achieved.

Both Durant and Jokic have been instrumental in their respective team's success. Without either of them, both franchises could look drastically different. Phoenix has a 15-15 record, and that's including Durant missing 11 games this season. On the flip side, the Nuggets are 16-12 but have not looked like the championship-contending team of seasons past.

Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are the pivotal factors for the Suns and Nuggets

Before he was injured early in the season, Jokic and Durant were No. 1 and No. 2 in the MVP rankings. Although those numbers have changed since Durant's injury, his impact remains as big as ever. He currently has the top usage rate on the Suns, even more than Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The 36-year-old has been the center of nearly every Phoenix possession. The same goes for Jokic and the Nuggets. So far this season, he's averaging 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. He's shooting an absurd 56.8% from the field and 51.4% from three. The impact goes beyond the stat sheet with The Joker. He is the offensive engine for the Nuggets.

Teams know what plays will be run, and there's nothing they can do. Once again, the same scenario applies to Durant. He explained more to ESPN about his gratitude for the greatness throughout all of the Christmas Day games.

“It's not just [me, Steph, and LeBron],” Durant said. “You see Jokic tonight. You see a Hall-of-Famer, an icon in Russ (Westbrook) tonight. … It was an amazing day for basketball, I'm grateful I was able to play.”

The Suns will hope to have the holiday spirit on their side on Friday as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. For Denver, they'll look to be cured from the Christmas loss hangover as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a back-to-back set.