Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the unique expectations surrounding rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy during a recent appearance on Scoop City, speaking with The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini on Friday.

“As I’ve told JJ and I’ve told our offensive unit. It should be a good thing that the expectations for not only a quarterback playing for the first time, but the group itself. I want them to be high. We have high goals and aspirations as a team. And our offense will certainly play a part of that. But yes I’ve been through this in certain capacities as a young quarterback getting the ball in your hands and trying to live up to either your role as a backup or playing behind maybe the best quarterback that ever lived and taking the reps right after that guy and the standards are the way they are,” O’Connell said.

“I expect there to be reactions, positive, negative. Our goal is to win football games. And JJ is going to play a role in that, our team is going to play a role in that,” he added.

The 22-year-old McCarthy was drafted 10th overall by Minnesota in the 2024 NFL Draft but missed his rookie season due to a torn meniscus. The injury forced the Vikings to rely on veteran Sam Darnold, who led the team to a 14-3 record before a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card. Darnold has since signed with the Seattle Seahawks, positioning McCarthy as the focal point of the team’s quarterback plans entering the 2025 season.

O’Connell offered further praise for McCarthy on Friday, highlighting his performance during Thursday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots.

Kevin O’Connell sees JJ McCarthy’s practice showing as key boost for Vikings

McCarthy completed 13 consecutive passes, including six touchdowns, in a mini-game setting. He also connected on four passes in the red zone to execute what O’Connell described as “things that make sense from a rhythm, timing and spacing standpoint.”

“It felt decisive and it felt like there was an incredible amount of conviction to some of the decisions he made. … It was all things we've been working on, all things he's talented at and capable of doing. But to do it in this setting should give him some confidence moving forward,” O’Connell said.

In his final season at Michigan, McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, posting a 72.3% completion rate and a 167.4 passer rating. He also rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, leading the Wolverines to a national championship.

The Vikings opened their preseason with a 20-10 win over the Houston Texans last week, with McCarthy completing four of seven pass attempts for 30 yards. He will not play in Minnesota’s second preseason game against New England on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CDT on FOX 9.

With McCarthy set to take over as starter, Minnesota’s offensive direction will be under close watch as O’Connell works to develop the young quarterback into a consistent leader for the franchise.