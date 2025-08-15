The Michigan football team received its punishment from the NCAA on Friday regarding its sign-stealing investigation. The Wolverines were handed a hefty fine, a suspension to head coach Sherrone Moore, and more. However, Michigan does not have to vacate wins or face a postseason ban. That only happens when ineligible players are involved. The punishment wasn't nearly as big as rival fans were hoping for, but Michigan will still appeal.

“We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions,” the school said in a statement sent out to media members. “But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence – or lack of evidence – in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.”

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is serving a self-imposed suspension for two games this season, and he was also suspended by the NCAA for one game during the 2026-27 season.

“I am glad that this part of the process has been completed,” Moore said in his statement. “I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it is my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times. I will continue to focus my attention on our team and the upcoming 2025 season.”

Lastly, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement as well:

“It is never our intent to be in a position where we are accused of any rules violations,” he said. “I fully support Coach Sherrone Moore, our student-athletes and staff as they prepare for the season ahead. I appreciate Coach Moore’s continued commitment to ensuring his program operates in compliance with applicable rules. I acknowledge the Committee on Infractions’ decision to not penalize our current student-athletes by eliminating postseason opportunities; however, a postseason ban should never have been a consideration in this case. I fully support the university’s decision to pursue an appeal. Coach Moore and I will not have any further comment.”

Well, because of this appeal, the Michigan football sign-stealing saga isn't quite over yet. However, we do know that the Wolverines' punishment won't be worse than what has already been announced.