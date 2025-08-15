One of the best things around August every year is the sneak peek of NBA 2K26, but it's even better for the players themselves as they find out what their rankings are in the game. The WNBA has been heavily implemented in the game over the past few years, and the players would love to know where they stand. For the Minnesota Lynx, Napheesa Collier is one of the best in the league, and she found out from Ronnie 2K himself what her ranking is this season.

“Last year, you were the third-highest rated player in the W, and you had a 95. I have some mostly good news, you're a 98, but you are the top-rated player in the W,” Ronnie 2K said.

Phee’s NBA 2k26 rating is in. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QYoVkPpk41 — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 15, 2025

“Thanks Ronnie, that's awesome. I'll take the 98. If I get MVP, then I gotta be a 99, how about that,” Collier said.

Ronnie didn't seem very committed about that offer, but he did say they could circle back on the conversation.

There's no surprise that Collier is the highest-ranked player in the game, and it would not be a surprise if she won MVP of the league either. She's currently averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, and the Lynx are the No. 1 team in the league as well.

The one thing that could hurt Collier's MVP chances is the fact that she has been sidelined for the past two weeks because of an ankle injury. Head coach Cheryl Reeves recently said that they have not determined a return date for her, and the hope is that she'll be back sooner rather than later.

Luckily for the Lynx, they could afford to have Collier miss some more time as they've still been winning games, but with the stretch of the season near, it would be good to have her on the court.