Saturday night, Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points against the Washington Wizards. Jokic's monster performance would unfortunately be overshadowed by the Denver Nuggets losing to the Wizards, 113-122.

To make matters worse, the loss came against the worst team in the NBA. The Wizards had been on a 16-game losing streak before knocking off the Nuggets.

The Nuggets' struggles continue to be quite alarming, as the team is only two years removed from winning an NBA championship.

Following the loss to the Wizards, Jokic did not sugarcoat his feelings about the current state of the team.

“We’re really going in the wrong direction,” said Jokic. “I think it’s everybody’s fault. It’s not just coach’s fault. It’s not his fault that we cannot make shots. It’s not his fault that we don’t communicate. Of course, there is a little bit, I think it’s the whole, collectively, that we’re not good, and we’re going in a bad direction.”

Nuggets reach new low with loss to Wizards

Just a quarter of the way through the NBA season, the Nuggets are struggling to find their identity. Even though they were without Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets were still expected to beat the Wizards.

But aside from Jokic, no one stepped up, and the Wizards carved up the Nuggets.

“Aaron’s an important part of that. Jamal obviously didn’t play tonight. But the young guys are more than capable. Tonight, just like Coach took responsibility, I think I’ll take responsibility. I could have played a lot better,” said Michael Porter Jr. “I think overall, as a team, we’ve got to find our swag back, our jive, like knowing when we come into buildings, we’re supposed to beat teams. And I don’t think we have that right now. We’ve just been very, very mediocre.”

While other teams are starting to find their groove, the Nuggets seem to be heading in the opposite direction. Their struggles seem to be wide-ranging. Trouble at the free throw line, lackluster defense, communication issues, and even poor 3-point shooting. Just pick your poison.

Head coach Michael Malone is shouldering the blame.

“We have to realize that we all have to start participating in our own recovery,” said Malone. “Because no one’s going to give you an olive branch. No one’s going to give you one because they feel sorry for you. We have to (do it). And again, we have film sessions. And you watch the film, you hold guys accountable, you address the issues and they just kind of are being repeated, over and over and over again. That’s where I take blame for us to be 11-10, because obviously I’ve done a poor job as a head coach in preparing this team, not only to win, but to go out there and execute. I have no problem owning that.”

No time for the Nuggets to be down on themselves, though. They'll look to get back into the win column as they face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening.