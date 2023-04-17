Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Phoenix Suns have a Kawhi Leonard problem on their hands and Kevin Durant knows it. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar torched one of the NBA Finals favorites for 38 points on Sunday night, helping his team take a 1-0 lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Following the game, Durant spoke out on Leonard’s insane performance and revealed how the Suns can try and contain him. Via The Athletic:

“He’s a tough cover, and he could score from all areas,” Durant said of Leonard after Game 1. “He was making shots there in the second half and made some big 3s there in the fourth quarter. Just an all-time player, so we got to continue to be physical and deny his catches and make it as tough as we can on him.”

Leonard was red-hot all night and clearly willed LA to the finish line with Paul George still sidelined. The Suns defense had no answer for the veteran, who hit numerous big shots in the fourth quarter, too. As for Kevin Durant, he put up 27 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed nine rebounds. A very solid stat line, but it wasn’t enough to outduel Kawhi.

Even with PG out for the first round, it’s clear Phoenix isn’t going to breeze through this series when Kawhi Leonard is on the other side. I mean, we’re talking about a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. Leonard is made for this stage and will be doing everything imaginable to push the Suns to the absolute brink. Durant and Co. need to find a way to slow him down. However, that’s easier said than done.

Game 2 goes Tuesday.