Kevin Durant pretty much singlehandedly changed the landscape of the NBA when he decided to take his talents to the Phoenix Suns. The manner by which the blockbuster trade was executed made the move even more mind-blowing the moment that it was announced. Right now, basketball fans are eagerly awaiting KD’s return from injury as we all anticipate the emergence of a very dominant Suns side now that Durant is in the mix.

Well, the good news is that we might not need to wait much longer. KD has been out of action since mid-January due to an MCL sprain in his right knee, and at this point, it seems that he’s closing in on his much-awaited return to action.

Durant himself has now announced his target return date. According to the former league MVP, he hopes to make his Suns debut shortly after the All-Star break. This comes via senior NBA insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

This is some pretty exciting news not only for Suns supporters but for basketball fans everywhere as well. Regardless of how you view this trade, there’s no denying that there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Durant’s debut with his new team.

Will Kevin Durant be able to carry a Suns side that has just not been able to get over the hump in terms of their championship aspirations? After all, this is the very reason why Phoenix brought him in. I guess we will all find out soon enough.