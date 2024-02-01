While things do not always go over smoothly, Kevin Durant is appreciative of New York basketball fans.

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a significant 136-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant returned to Brooklyn for the first time since the notorious trade that sent him to the Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges and others. Durant discussed the dynamic of interacting with Nets fans Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant's first Suns game in Brooklyn was tough, but he knows it is all love

Durant discussed a few interactions from the big game in a post-game press conference. He noted some heckling fans but recognized the overall love from the New York fans.

“I love to shut the crowd up…It was some annoying people just trying to get my attention, ‘I hate you KD!' But I look over, ‘I love you, man!' It's always fun playing in New York. They appreciate great ball,” Durant said, per ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.

The legendary forward spent three and half seasons with the Nets. He spent the entirety of the 2019-2020 season recovering from an Achilles injury. However, he helped the franchise to two straight playoff appearances afterward.

Durant's height with the Nets arguably came during the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. He and Brooklyn took the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to seven games. The talented forward displayed an admirable effort in the series.

Most notably, he notched a 49-point triple-double in Game 5 and scored 48 points in Brooklyn's Game 7 loss. He nearly ended the Bucks' season with a clutch last-second shot, but his foot was on the line. Thus, the game advanced to overtime resulting in the Nets' defeat.

His intensity during the Milwaukee series accurately represented his efforts on the floor during his time with the Nets. While things did not end the way he wanted, Durant will forever be etched in the hearts of Brooklyn Nets fans.

Now, Brooklyn is led by former beloved Suns forward Mikal Bridges. Both franchises involved in Durant's blockbuster 2023 trade look to have a bright future.