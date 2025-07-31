With not too long until the end of the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs are still trying to make some moves. One of the players who they seem to be interested in is MacKenzie Gore, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Cubs are among teams trying for Mackenzie Gore. With two plus years to go, no urgency to trade him. Told nothing close yet,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gore has emerged this season and has been one of the best strikeout players in baseball. For the Washington Nationals, they're going to make sure that they get as much as they can in return for Gore, and the Cubs might do whatever it takes before it's too late.

If the Cubs could acquire Gore, that would put the cap on a trade deadline that has worked out well for them. In the past day or so, the Cubs have acquired Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles to boost bullpen depth and acquired right-handed starting pitcher Michael Soroka in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Earlier, the Cubs were reportedly interested in Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians. Bieber had a setback in his Tommy John surgery last month, but his recent rehab start had some people impressed, and one of those teams was the Cubs. It may be a risk for them to acquire him, especially post-surgery, and him still trying to get back in shape.

The Cubs have been neck-and-neck with the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central for some time; it's no surprise that they're going all in so they can take the top spot in the division. They don't have much time left before the deadline is over, so it will be interesting to see what they do.