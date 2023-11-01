On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs for what will be the team's second home game of the year. The game will mark the first career matchup between Spurs' rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and Suns' living legend Kevin Durant, and recently, it was revealed that Durant was actually Wembanyama's favorite player growing up.

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup, Durant was asked about what that meant to him.

“It means I'm old,” joked Durant, per the NBA's official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

By NBA standards, Kevin Durant has certainly been around the block a few times. Durant is currently 35 years of age, having been drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA Draft. In the years since, Durant has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers of all time, boasting a lethal combination of size and agility that opposing defenses have yet to fully figure out.

It's easy to see the similarities between Durant and Victor Wembanyama. Both players routinely use their immense wingspans to simply shoot over opposing defenders, and both also have levels of speed and coordination that are extremely rare for players their size.

At just 19 years old, Wembanyama has already produced a plethora of Spurs highlights in the first few games of the season, as well as in the preseason. It will be a sight to behold when the two NBA unicorns take the floor for the first time together on Tuesday evening from Phoenix.