Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 in The Mile City City. Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards are featured in the NBA same-game parlay as the Nuggets aim to finish off the Twolves and advance to the second round.

The NBA Playoffs are must-watch tv right now. Every game is turning into a classic as every team has one goal in mind.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves played as well as you could against the Nuggets in Game 4. Jokic still did his thing scoring 43 but no one else on the team score more than 19 points for the Nuggets. Minnesota defended as hard as they could and Edwards dropped 34 to help win in overtime.

The task gets tougher as they are back in Denver but the Wolves may have found their formula.

Here is the NBA same-game parlay for Game 5 in Denver.

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 5

Nikola Jokic 20+ points

Nikola Jokic 10+ assists

Denver Nuggets -4.5 points

Anthony Edwards 25+ points

This same-game parlay almost seems like a lock, doesn’t it? Jokic and Edwards certainly will cover scoring-wise, however, I’m not so sure Jokic is a lock to finish with 10+ assists. He only has once so far in this series but coming off a loss, maybe the gameplan which change a bit.

The odds add up to +400 which is tremendous value considering it is a 4-leg parlay.

Edwards is 4th in the playoffs averaging 32.3 points per game and also averages 3.8 threes-made. Jokic is 5th averaging 8.3 assists per game but finished with just six in the Game 4 loss. I expect a better all-around performance from the two-time MVP tonight in Denver.