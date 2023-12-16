Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant speaks on team struggles, calling out Knicks guard Quentin Grimes after the Suns recent loss.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant spoke on the Suns' brutal home loss to the New York Knicks, expressing frustration with the current state of the team. Despite having one of the NBA's best lineups with Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, the Suns can't seem to find an answer to consistent success. Injuries and defensive struggles have plagued their 2023 season.

Durant spoke on Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, who didn't have a phenomenal game against the Suns but was able to find openings and attempt six threes on the night. Grimes finished the outing with nine points, shooting 3-6 from beyond the arc.

“What's his name, Quentin Grimes. Like he can't get 6 threes up. He doesn't dribble at all. He doesn't have any free throws on the season… But he getting 3s up? That's the stuff we can't have,” said Durant, via ClutchPoints on X.

The Suns suffered a 139-122 loss to the Knicks, giving up a career-high 50 points to Jalen Brunson. The Knicks shot 58.6% from three-point land, with Brunson accounting for nine makes on nine attempts. Pheonix's defense has been an issue throughout the entire season, but its loss to New York highlights that change is necessary.

Durant's been known to be vocal about team changes but he isn't the type of leader who's going to step into the huddle and take accountability or be there to teach others. The Suns have a veteran team that's built to get to the NBA Finals, but something they can't let happen is teams staying toe-to-toe with them on the offensive end.