Suns guard Bradley Beal was set to be without a minutes restriction but suffered an ankle injury fewer than five minutes in Friday's game.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal suffered a right ankle sprain in the team's 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks Friday night at Footprint Center.

Beal, who missed three weeks to recover from a back injury suffered in October, was in his second game back from injury with no minutes restriction. Beal, Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant made their debut as a trio Wednesday and lost to the Brooklyn Nets, but Beal was limited to fewer than 40 minutes.

Beal with 7:29 left in the first quarter came off a dribble hand-off and shot a 3-pointer over Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, who jumped past Beal and had his left leg in Beal's landing area.

Bradley Beal twisted his ankle on this play…Hope he’s ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qJYIqikYmj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2023

Beal landed awkwardly and tweaked his ankle. He was on the floor in pain before he made a free throw to complete a four-point play. He was immediately subbed out and limped to the locker room, soon being ruled out of a return.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said postgame Beal's X-rays were negative.

“He's worked really hard,” Vogel said. “You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That's my biggest concern is just keeping him lifted.

“In terms of us, injuries are part of the game. You can't get caught up in that, it's just part of it and you move on.”

Vogel added the Suns would see how Beal responded to the injury, not providing a timetable for return.

Durant and Booker added their thoughts on Beal, who is expected to be a missing piece for a championship.

“This is pro sports, we been a part of it this for long time,” Durant, who finished with 29 points on 10-of-21 shooting, six assists and three rebounds, said. “Guys get injured, s–t happens.

“I think we rallied around each other in the first half, played some solid ball. Played some solid ball in

the third quarter too. They made shots, got hot and aggressive. They killed us in the pick and roll and that was the game.”

Added Booker, who had 28 points on 11-of-26 shooting and led the Suns along with guard Jordan Goodwin with nine assists: “Keep leading, keep playing, and keep competing. We have a job to do, and we are going to do that. We all have a lot of experience and have been around to understand things like this happen. It is just how you respond. I'm sure he is getting treatment and getting ready right now.”

The Suns fell to 13-12 and have lost six of eight and four of five since they had a seven-game winning streak.