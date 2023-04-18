Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is on a playoff skid that hasn’t been seen in decades. Following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their postseason series, Durant has reached a level that only Michael Jordan has stepped in before.

While that may sound good since it’s Jordan we’re talking about, it’s not the case this time. It’s one of the records that even MJ would probably want to forget.

With his latest defeat, Durant is now on a personal seven-game losing streak in the postseason. It includes their back-to-back losses in the East semis against the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2021 and the four-game sweep from the Boston Celtics in the first round last campaign.

During that stretch, Durant has averaged 30.3 points per game. Apparently, that is the second-most points per game in a seven-game playoffs losing skid, which is only behind Michael Jordan’s 38.1, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That is an area that Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be part of, so he’s definitely aiming to get out of it as soon as he can.

Luckily for Durant, the Suns are expected to bounce back when they return on Tuesday for Game 2. Phoenix is heavily favored against the Clippers, and while the LA franchise took Game 1, it’s hard to see the Arizona-based team completely giving up their homecourt advantage in the series.

Hopefully, Durant can take over as well to make sure his postseason slump isn’t going to extend to eight. That will be troublesome for the Suns as well.