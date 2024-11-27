The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 on Tuesday in an NBA Cup game. Devin Booker led the way with 26 points and 10 assists. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who both returned from injury for the game, each scored 23 points. After the game, Durant said “I feel good” after walking off the floor following the win.

The Suns now hold a 10-7 record this season. They are beginning to get healthy, and their potential is undeniable. With Durant and Beal back from injury, the Suns may be on the verge of a winning streak.

Kevin Durant hoping to stay healthy

Durant has played at a high level while on the floor this season. The 36-year-old is averaging 27.1 points per game on 55.1 percent field goal and 43.5 percent three-point shooting so far in the 2024-25 campaign. He is also recording 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing.

Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in basketball at 36 years old. He has been limited to 10 games played this year, though. The Suns will need Durant to stay healthy as they hope to make a deep postseason run. Phoenix is also focused on getting to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup. With Durant and Beal back on the floor, the Suns will be ready to play quality basketball.

Durant, Booker and Beal have the potential to lead the Suns to a championship. Phoenix has not played up to their expectations yet, but perhaps they will find their momentum soon. And if that happens, the rest of the NBA will certainly take notice.

The Suns will play the Brooklyn Nets in the second of a back-to-back on Wednesday night. The Suns will then finish their current home stand with games against the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs before leaving for a three-game road trip.