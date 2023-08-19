Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has voiced his support for the marijuana industry and even has plans of getting involved in the future. So when he was seen lighting one up Wednesday at Drake's star-studded show in Los Angeles, it wasn't a surprise.

KD was one of many celebrities in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and others. TMZ managed to snap a video of Durant enjoying the Drizzy show while smoking a blunt.

Kevin Durant Sparks Up At Drake Concert https://t.co/SxSF7ZAYEo — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 19, 2023

Durant was one of the main advocates behind the NBA taking marijuana off the list of banned substances. I mean, KD even admitted he smoked weed before meeting with Adam Silver on the matter. Via US Weekly:

“Well, he smelled it when I walked in, so I ain’t really have to say much,” Kevin Durant recalled. “He kind of understood where this was going.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“I mean, it’s the NBA, man. Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

Durant and Drake have undoubtedly struck up a friendship over the years. Drizzy has shouted out the future Hall of Famer in many songs before and he even starred in the music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later”, which also features Lil Durk.

When it comes to basketball, KD is definitely laser-focused on taking the Suns all the way in 2024 with a new Big 3 of him, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Ball always comes first, but Durant takes time to also enjoy life and have a balance.

I'm sure it was quite the concert, too.