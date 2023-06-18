The Phoenix Suns made the first big splash of the NBA offseason by acquiring Bradley Beal in a trade from the Washington Wizards, and the betting odds for the 2024 NBA title have shifted as a result of the move.

The Phoenix Suns currently have the fourth best odds to win the NBA title with +650 odds, according to FanDuel. The move for Beal has them as one of the favorites to win the championship. Owner Mat Ishbia has shown a commitment to winning and willingness to make splash moves since taking over. The team traded for Kevin Durant during the season to pair with homegrown superstar Devin Booker. Now, Bradley Beal is joining to form a trio with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. It will be interesting to see if the Suns have the depth to contend for a championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Two teams are tied for the second best odds to win the NBA title, according to FanDuel. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are both set at +500. The Celtics had a disappointing ending to their season after nearly becoming the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. With the talent they have, it is no surprise they are among the favorites. The Bucks got upset in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Heat, but as long as they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they will be one of the main contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Lastly, the favorite to win the NBA title is the Denver Nuggets at +460, according to FanDuel. No surprise here. The defending champion Nuggets should be in the conversation once again next season.