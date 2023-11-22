Suns star Kevin Durant surpassed Elvin Hayes for 11th all time on the NBA's scoring list after a 1st quarter bucket against the Blazers.

The Phoenix Suns have not been able to realize their full potential yet as their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has not had consistent playing time together due to injury. They were considered a championship contender coming into the season and only time will tell if those predictions are accurate. In the meantime though, Durant has shown that he's still one of the game's most lethal scorers. During the Suns' Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kevin Durant surpassed Elvin Hayes for 11th all-time on the NBA's scoring list.

Kevin Durant knocks down a TOUGH jumper to move pass Elvin Hayes into 11th on the all time scoring list 🔥pic.twitter.com/lJXElrNhXa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

Coming into the Suns game against the Blazers, Kevin Durant was a mere 13 points behind Elvin Hayes on the NBA's all-time scoring list. As of publication, Durant had 14 points giving him 27,314 total career points, one ahead of Hayes' 27,313. The next player ahead of Durant on the scoring list is the late Moses Malone who ended his career with 27,409 career points. It's incredibly likely that Durant passes Malone this season as well within the next month or so.

Durant has been the most durable of the Suns Big 3 this season having played in all 14 games so far. Coming into the Blazers game, he had been averaging 31.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 52.8 percent shooting from the field, 49.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. His points per game is only second in his career to the 32.0 her averaged during the 2013-14 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.