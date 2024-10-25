When Kevin Durant fired back at Stephen A. Smith for dissing his leadership style, the Phoenix Suns forward highlighted a sentiment his teammates have felt.

Leading by example.

Suns guard Devin Booker has spent two seasons with Durant and was amazed at how much thought, and care his teammate puts into the game.



“He's one of the greatest ever to do it,” Booker said. “He's more vocal than people say he is. But he also leads by example, every day. He's the loudest one in practice, he's first in every drill and you know. (Also), the pace of his individual workouts is second to none.”



In the backcourt alongside Booker is Tyus Jones. When Phoenix acquired the former Washington Wizards point guard, he was going to play with three of the top players in the game. With Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal, the star power can be overwhelming for some.

After going from a rebuilding Wizards team to a stacked Suns roster, expectations might've been uncertain However, when he saw Durant's meticulous approach, Jones took it as a learning lesson to himself and his teammates.

Kevin Durant leads by example for the Suns and his teammates

“He's still looking for ways to get better, he's still pushing himself to get better,” Jones said. “How do you not do the same when he's an all-time great? One of the best scorers we've ever seen and he's still trying to improve.

“He's busting his tail each and every day. It does nothing but motivate everyone else and it's contagious because if he's not satisfied with where he's at, how can anybody else be?”



When the Suns hired head coach Mike Budenholzer, they knew exactly what they were getting. A championship-winning coach with a knack for star players. After being an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs for years, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals and won his first title as head coach. Budenholzer has coached a great in Giannis Antetokounmpo and now is coaching Durant. The first-year Phoenix head coach was in awe of how everyone followed what he was doing.



“There's so many things that are just so impressive about Kevin. To see what he's doing out here in training camp, I think, leading with his effort, leading with his competitiveness. He doesn't take drills off, he's the first one in line. It's kind of the stuff you want from your best player.”

The Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in their second game of the season. Durant was mic'd up during Wednesday's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and the world had a glimpse of his leadership style. Regardless, it's nothing new for his teammates and likely won't change as the season progresses.