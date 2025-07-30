Chris Paul has made an emotional homecoming to the Los Angeles Clippers. Heading into his 21st season in the NBA, CP3 is already seen as the one of the best point guards in the history of the game.

And while he may still be searching for his first ring, that is hardly the reason why he continues to show up on the biggest stage. Speaking to Malika Andrews on NBA on ESPN, CP3 explained his love for those around him.

“Only way that I can sort of remember it, is I seen the people around me. I think that’s what gets me emotional at times. I was just at home in North Carolina, I got a chance to see my uncles and my aunts, our grandparents, they watch every game, every night,” he said, before talking about his grandmother.

"That's what gets me emotional at times. … [My granny] is gonna be up watching every game. … That's why you do this." Chris Paul tells @malika_andrews what drives him to keep playing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WWPQ6Awxqk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 29, 2025

The 12-time All-Star revealed that his granny continues to call him after every game.

Article Continues Below

“And I still remember, when I came to the Clippers, games would be at 7, I think it’s at 7:30 now. That’s a 10:30 start for my granny. But she is gonna be up watching every game, texting and calling me after every game and that’s why you do this, it’s because of the support,” he said.

Paul’s decision to sign for the Clippers stems from a desire to stay closer to his family, who resides in LA. Paul reportedly chose to sign the $3.6 million deal with the Clippers despite garnering interest from plenty of other franchises.

At the same time, he is joining an extremely talented Clippers roster that includes James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez. However, just like CP3, the Clippers are also looking for their first-ever ring.

And while he may have accepted a reserve mentorship role, Paul is still capable of consistently contributing. He started all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.