The Indianapolis Colts will have a quarterback battle in training camp between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, and it's uncertain who will step up and deliver the most. Richardson has been on the team for the past two seasons, and he hasn't been able to put his imprint on the game for several different reasons, which made the Colts go out and sign Jones this offseason.

Richardson knows that his play since being drafted to the Colts hasn't been good enough, but he's going to keep fighting for the starting spot, regardless of who it is.

“Even if they brought Tom Brady in here — he’s the greatest — I just gotta work and try to beat (him) out,” Richardson said via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Last season was an up-and-down year for Richardson, as he was benched for Joe Flacco at one point. He got the starting job back eventually and played well, but it wasn't enough for the Colts to get into the playoffs. He admitted that last season humbled him.

“That was my big takeaway. I didn’t do enough,” Richardson said.

Though Richardson did not have a great season, Jones also was not his best last year with the New York Giants, and it got to the point that both sides parted ways during the season. This will be another chance for Jones to show that he belongs, and it's going to start in training camp.

Colts ready for quarterback battle

There was uncertainty about whether Richardson would be ready for training camp after dealing with a shoulder injury earlier in the offseason. General manager Chris Ballard confirmed that he is cleared, but they will probably limit his throwing output.

This is good news for Richardson, as he tries to battle for the starting quarterback job, but Jones will also be giving it his best. Jones impressed the team in the spring, and if he can continue that same play, it would make things tough for Richardson to try and earn the job.

Both quarterbacks have had their fair share of down moments throughout their careers, but they're getting a chance to prove they can put those years behind them and lead the Colts. They have the pieces on offense to be a good team, but at the end of the day, it comes down to who the quarterback will be and if they are good enough to lead the team.