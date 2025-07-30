The Green Bay Packers have a lot of talent on their roster heading into the 2025 campaign. While head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love will both play pivotal roles in the team's success, figuring out a way to keep all of their playmakers involved on offense is going to be one of the bigger storylines heading into the year.

Simply put, the Packers may have the deepest wide receiver depth chart in the NFL. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden appear set to lead the way, but Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, and Savion Williams are going to command snaps too. Plus, Christian Watson will be returning from a torn ACL at some point. That could create some issues for LaFleur, but he revealed that he's hoping these guys will focus on winning games, rather than their own individual production.

“Hopefully winning will keep them all happy,” LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “The beauty of our offense is you really don't know necessarily who's going to get the ball, and I think it really frees up the quarterback. He doesn't have to feel that pressure [of], ‘Oh I got to get this guy the ball,' and it's really on us as a staff to try to move these guys around and showcase what they can do.”

Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love hoping to help Packers take step forward in 2025

Article Continues Below

On the surface, this may not seem like a massive issue, but it is worth remembering that Doubs was suspended by the team last season after skipping two days of practices and meetings. However, the team moved past that, and the abundance of weapons should allow Love to play his best football, assuming everyone buys into LaFleur's system.

It's going to be a learning process for everyone, especially when considering both Golden and Williams are rookies. Add in tight end Tucker Kraft and star running back Josh Jacobs, and the Packers' offense is in a great spot heading into the new season. And if everyone gels together, they could make some noise in 2025.