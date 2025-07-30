The Green Bay Packers have a lot of talent on their roster heading into the 2025 campaign. While head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love will both play pivotal roles in the team's success, figuring out a way to keep all of their playmakers involved on offense is going to be one of the bigger storylines heading into the year.

Simply put, the Packers may have the deepest wide receiver depth chart in the NFL. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden appear set to lead the way, but Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, and Savion Williams are going to command snaps too. Plus, Christian Watson will be returning from a torn ACL at some point. That could create some issues for LaFleur, but he revealed that he's hoping these guys will focus on winning games, rather than their own individual production.

“Hopefully winning will keep them all happy,” LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “The beauty of our offense is you really don't know necessarily who's going to get the ball, and I think it really frees up the quarterback. He doesn't have to feel that pressure [of], ‘Oh I got to get this guy the ball,' and it's really on us as a staff to try to move these guys around and showcase what they can do.”

Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love hoping to help Packers take step forward in 2025

Article Continues Below
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) embraces head coach Matt LaFleur before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

On the surface, this may not seem like a massive issue, but it is worth remembering that Doubs was suspended by the team last season after skipping two days of practices and meetings. However, the team moved past that, and the abundance of weapons should allow Love to play his best football, assuming everyone buys into LaFleur's system.

It's going to be a learning process for everyone, especially when considering both Golden and Williams are rookies. Add in tight end Tucker Kraft and star running back Josh Jacobs, and the Packers' offense is in a great spot heading into the new season. And if everyone gels together, they could make some noise in 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball during the second day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field.
Jordan Love addresses throwing interceptions during Packers’ training campBenedetto Vitale ·
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 29, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Packers’ Nate Hobbs reacts to punishment for being too physical in campJaren Kawada ·
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, left, talks with General Manager Brian Gutekunst during practice on July 25, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest on ‘unfortunate’ training camp injuryJackson Stone ·
Brian Gutekunst, Packers
2 Packers players on roster bubble who must shine in 2025 preseasonDouglas Fritz ·
Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) walks off the field with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Packers activate Elgton Jenkins for week two of training campMalik Brown ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is seen during the second day of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers’ Jordan Love explains why all his weapons ruleZachary Weinberger ·