The Phoenix Suns fear that star forward Kevin Durant has a grade 2 ankle sprain after injuring himself in pre-game warmups before Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic.

A grade 2 ankle strain would keep him out for between four and six weeks, the injury could keep Kevin Durant out for the rest of the regular season, according to Moore. More to come on this developing story.