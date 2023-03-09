Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams emphasized that the team will proceed with caution in dealing with Kevin Durant’s latest injury.

Durant suffered a left ankle sprain before he made his Phoenix debut on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant slipped during warmups and tweaked his left ankle, forcing the team to rule him out of the game.

KD was then spotted with a walking boot postgame, sparking concerns about his status moving forward. While Williams said that he has no official update on the severity of Durant’s injury, he pointed out that his safety will be their top priority, via Bally Sports.

“It’s just an ankle sprain, [but] we don’t have anything official to report,” Williams said. “I think every team in the NBA is cautious just because there’s a care for the guys that are trying to win games and protect their livelihoods. So that’s always at the highest place on the list. This will be no different. We just have to wait and see how he responds to treatment and we’ll probably get some more imaging to make sure everybody is on the same page.”

Devin Booker, for his part, played down Kevin Durant’s injury and said that his teammate will be just fine. He also expressed his optimism that the 34-year-old will be able to make his Phoenix debut sooner rather than later.

Clearly, however, the Suns won’t be rushing Durant to make his return. If he needs more rest and time to recover, as Monty Williams suggested, they are going to give that to him.

Fortunately for Phoenix, they can afford to give KD all the time he needs to return to 100 percent health. The Suns, with a 37-29 record for fourth in the West, are in a good spot in the conference and are unlikely to fall out of the Top 6. With that said, they can certainly focus on getting Durant ready for the playoffs.