Kevin Durant landed in Phoenix and made his first appearance as a Sun on Saturday. The Suns released a slow motion video for a truly epic KD arrival, per the Suns on Twitter.

At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35… 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓. 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023

The video is destined to get Suns fans hyped following the Brooklyn Nets-Phoenix trade.

Kevin Durant didn’t make a general trade demand like Kyrie Irving did. Instead, it was reported that KD specifically requested a trade to the Suns. Durant would have been open to finishing out the year in Brooklyn if a deal with Phoenix failed to come to fruition.

Suns’ star Devin Booker recently got brutally honest on his opinion of Kevin Durant.

“The respect is mutual,” D-Book said, via Bally Sports Arizona. “[Durant is] Somebody that I probably watched the most highlights of, somebody that I admired for a very long time, somebody that I’ve stayed in communication with since the Olympics and before that. So [I] just want to introduce him to The Valley, introduce him to our team, our culture. He’s a hooper, he loves hoop and that’s all he does, so he’s gonna fit right in.”

The Devin Booker-Kevin Durant duo will be lethal. The Suns have a legitimate opportunity to win the NBA Finals with Durant, Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton leading the charge. However, the West is still a talented conference. Teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies feature plenty of talent, while the Dallas Mavericks are a force with Irving and Luka Doncic at the helm.

Nevertheless, Phoenix has reason for excitement.