Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker sure looks excited to be on the same side as Kevin Durant after years of playing against him in the NBA.

Booker has already played alongside Durant as part of Team USA, and so he knows very well what to expect from the veteran forward. With that said, he sees only big things for the Suns as one of the NBA’s best and deadliest scorers join their ranks.

Speaking after powering the Suns to the 117-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, Booker talked about the Durant trade and his respect and admiration for KD. While he admitted both Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will be missed, he has no doubt in his mind that their new teammate in Durant will fit in nicely with their roster as well, per Bally Sports.

“The respect is mutual. [Durant is] Somebody that I probably watched the most highlights of, somebody that I admired for a very long time, somebody that I’ve stayed in communication with since the Olympics and before that. So [I] just want to introduce him to The Valley, introduce him to our team, our culture. He’s a hooper, he loves hoop and that’s all he does, so he’s gonna fit right in,” Booker said of Durant.

Sure enough, considering how Kevin Durant is always about playing ball, he shouldn’t have a problem playing for a Suns team that is just as focused as him. They have a great coach in Monty Williams, a leader in Chris Paul who simply wants to win, and a scoring monster in Devin Booker who could very well form an unstoppable offensive machine with KD.

Durant certainly couldn’t wish for a better situation than the Suns have. While there are concerns about the team’s depth, all signs point to the team figuring it out one way or another.