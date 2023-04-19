The Phoenix Suns picked up a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to even up the first round series at one game apiece, and Kevin Durant shared a moment with his mom Wanda Durant after the game, via NBA on TNT.

It was heart-warming to see Kevin Durant and Wanda Durant share a moment heading through the tunnel, as Kevin headed back to the locker room after the win.

The Suns desperately needed this game to avoid falling down 2-0 in the series while going on the road for games three and four. Durant had a good game, scoring 25 while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists, but he was not the star of the game. That was Devin Booker.

Devin Booker scored 38 points on 14-22 shooting with nine assists in the win over the Clippers. That proved to be too much for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard played well once again, scoring 31, and Russell Westbrook had a better scoring night than he did in Game 1, putting up 28. Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook producing on offense could be a good sign for the Clippers as they head back home for Game 3, but they need contributions from others as well with the absence of Paul George.

The NBA Playoffs have been wild so far, and this series is included. The Clippers won a wild Game 1, and Game 2 was more of what people expected. It will be interesting to see how the Suns follow up this win. Continued production from Booker and Durant means they will be a tough out, and can make a deep run.