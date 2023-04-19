Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

It seemed like everything was going to break the Los Angeles Clippers’ way in Game 2, as they started off the contest having carried over the momentum from their rousing Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Suns. They led by as many as 13 points, and with both Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook on point from a scoring perspective, it looked like the Clippers had what it takes to take a 2-0 lead with the series heading back to LA.

However, the Suns came roaring back with around five minutes left in the second quarter, and they did not take their foot off the gas pedal. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul (along with cameo three-point bombs from Torrey Craig) showed just how unstoppable the Suns can be on offense. Those three, especially Booker, made it rain from midrange, stretching the Clippers’ defense beyond its breaking point as the road team failed to keep up.

Tyronn Lue and the Clippers will definitely be content with a series split heading home, especially with Paul George still on the mend. But they will definitely rue letting a golden opportunity to put even more pressure on the Suns get away from them.

It is definitely unfair to pin any blame on the Clippers for the admirable performance they put up in Game 2, the loss notwithstanding. It simply may be too much to ask players who are more accustomed to a supporting role collectively fill the Clippers’ PG13-sized void.

But in Game 2, some of the Clippers were more responsible than others as they let a double-digit lead slip away from them.

Here are the three Clippers who must shoulder the most blame for their Game 2 loss to the Suns.

Nicolas Batum

The entire Clippers fanbase exploded in joy when Tyronn Lue finally decided to promote Nicolas Batum to the starting lineup — for good — in place of the struggling Marcus Morris Sr. Morris may have played a huge part in the Clippers’ playoff runs in 2020 and 2021, but his decline has come steep and fast. Batum was a better fit in the starting lineup anyway, as he moves the ball around, can defend admirably at the point of attack, and he can make timely triples.

In fact, in his first game after his full-time promotion, Batum exploded for an 8-10 performance from deep in a win over the Chicago Bulls. But after that, Batum has been conspicuously absent on the offensive end, making just five triples in six games to end the regular season.

And it seems like that has worryingly carried over to the playoffs.

Nicolas Batum’s 1-3 performance from deep didn’t exactly cost the Clippers in Game 1. However, with the Suns throwing more aggressive double teams towards Kawhi Leonard in Game 2, the Clippers needed Batum to make his shots. But he didn’t, going 0-4 as Lue glued him to the bench to end the game.

Batum certainly was not a zero during his 19 Game 2 minutes. His defense, at his size, remains key to the Clippers’ bid to stop the Suns’ midrange maestros. The Suns were simply piping hot from the field, which even the best defenders will have difficulties dealing with.

But without his floor-spacing, it will be difficult for Lue to play him heavy minutes with the game hanging in the balance, especially when the Clippers need offensive production with Paul George out.

Role players tend to shoot better at home (although Batum shot better from deep on the road during the season), so there’s a chance the veteran forward resurrects his shooting just in time for the Clippers’ Game 3 matchup on Thursday.

Norman Powell

Norman Powell has leaned into his role as one of the best bucket-getters coming off the bench in the entire association. Powell’s offensive output, in particular, is crucial to the Clippers’ ability to hang in the game or even defend a lead with Kawhi Leonard sitting on the bench. Powell is one of the few Clippers who can get to the rim and draw fouls consistently.

But in Game 2, the Suns were able to wall off some of Powell’s driving lanes, forcing him out to some tough perimeter shots. And Powell struggled with his jumpshot, as he joined Batum in putting up a donut from three. He was even open on some of those attempts.

Sure, Norman Powell outscored the Suns bench on his own yet again. However, given how well the Suns’ stars played, Powell needed to do more to make up the gap in top-level talent, and in Game 2, he failed to do that.

Eric Gordon

It’s difficult to be too harsh on Eric Gordon, especially when he made four triples on the night. However, Gordon struggled to keep pace when the Suns began making their comeback in the second quarter, clanking some triples that could have prevented momentum from shifting totally towards their opponents favor. And to top it all off, it definitely looked like Gordon had some difficulties handling the Devin Booker/Kevin Durant matchups he has had to take on.

The three-point shooting from Gordon was crucial in spurts, but without Paul George, the Clippers need the veteran guard to do his best 3 and D impersonation moving forward.